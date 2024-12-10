We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zscaler (ZS) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ZS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Shares of ZS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that ZS could be poised for a continued surge.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ZS's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 11 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors should think about putting ZS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.