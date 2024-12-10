Shares of
Image: Bigstock
Byline Bancorp Announces New Share Repurchase Plan, Stock Up
Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) have gained 1% since the announcement of a new share repurchase program last week.
Under the buyback plan, BY will be able to repurchase up to 1.25 million shares, representing roughly 2.8% of its existing outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2025 and will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
This new program will replace the existing share repurchase plan, announced in December 2023, authorizing the buyback of up to 1.25 million shares. This plan is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The company did not repurchase any shares during the first nine months of 2024.
Prior to the December 2023 program, Byline Bancorp announced a share repurchase plan in December 2022 authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.25 million shares, which expired on Dec. 31, 2023.
Roberto R. Herencia, executive chairman and CEO of Byline Bancorp., stated, "The new stock repurchase program underscores our disciplined approach to capital management and reaffirms our commitment to creating lasting value for our stockholders."
Byline Bancorp’s Dividend History
Apart from share repurchases, Byline Bancorp pays quarterly dividends regularly and has increased dividends twice in the last five years. In July 2021, the bank announced a 50% dividend hike from the prior payout to 9 cents per share and maintained the same level since then.
Considering Friday’s closing price of $31.55, its annualized dividend yield is 1.14%. Apart from being attractive to investors, the yield represents a steady income stream. The company has a five-year annualized dividend growth of 30.65% with a dividend payout ratio of 13%.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Byline Bancorp’s cash and cash equivalent balance was $452.6 million. The cash levels are decent relative to subordinated notes, net, junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts, net and other borrowings of $663.6 million.
Hence, a decent balance sheet position, along with its earnings strength, indicates that BY’s capital distributions are sustainable.
BY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Year to date, shares of Byline Bancorp have risen 33.9% compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, BY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Similar Steps by Other Banks
Last month, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF - Free Report) authorized a share buyback plan of 10 million shares of the company’s common stock under the 2024 repurchase Program. This authorization replaces CVBF’s previous share repurchase program from 2022, which had the same authorization amount. As of Sept. 30, 2024, 4.3 million shares remained available for repurchase.
CVBF’s decent liquidity and solid balance sheet position are likely to help sustain its capital distributions in the long run.
Similarly, Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY - Free Report) announced a fifth stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.14 million of its common stock. This new program commenced on Nov. 8, 2024 and represents approximately 5% of its common outstanding shares.
BLFY announced the completion of its fourth stock repurchase program on Nov. 7, 2024. This program was announced in February 2024, which authorized the repurchase of up to 1.2 million shares.