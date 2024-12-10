We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Graco Rewards Shareholders With 7.8% Quarterly Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly move, Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) announced a 7.8% hike in its dividend payout. The move underscores the company’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance shareholders’ returns.
Graco raised its quarterly cash dividend to 27.5 cents per share ($1.10 annually) from 25.5 cents. The new dividend will be paid to shareholders on Feb. 5, 2025, of record as of Jan. 20, 2025. Before this, it had hiked its quarterly dividend by 8.5% to 25.5 cents per share in December 2023.
Strong cash flow generation capacity supports GGG’s shareholder-friendly activities. It generated net cash of $436.5 million from operating activities in the first nine months of 2024. Exiting the third quarter, Graco had cash and cash equivalents of $764.5 million, higher than $538 million at the end of 2023.
In the first nine months of 2024, Graco paid out dividends worth $129 million to its shareholders, reflecting an increase of 8.7% year over year. Also, it repurchased shares worth $31.4 million in the same period.
Graco’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Graco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 9.5% in the past three months compared with the industry‘s 15% growth.
A decline in demand for the company’s semiconductor, industrial lubrication and process transfer equipment products, owing to a weakness in the industrial sector, is hampering its performance of late. For 2024, GGG expects organic revenues to decline in the low single digits from the year-ago level.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share has decreased 3% to $2.89 in the past 60 days.
