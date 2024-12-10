Stellantis Partners With Zeta Energy to Develop Advanced EV Batteries

Stellantis N.V. ( STLA Quick Quote STLA - Free Report) and Zeta Energy Corp. have signed a joint development agreement to advance electric vehicle (EV) battery cell technology. The collaboration focuses on developing lithium-sulfur batteries, which promise breakthrough gravimetric energy density while matching the volumetric energy density of current lithium-ion batteries. For customers, this could mean significantly lighter battery packs with the same energy capacity as today’s lithium-ion options, leading to greater range, improved handling and enhanced performance. The technology may also allow up to 50% faster charging, making EV ownership more convenient. These batteries are also expected to be more cost-effective, potentially cutting costs per kWh to less than half of existing lithium-ion batteries. Production will utilize waste materials and methane, resulting in significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to existing battery technologies. Zeta Energy's batteries are designed to be manufactured in existing gigafactories, relying on a short, localized supply chain within Europe or North America. The partnership encompasses pre-production development and production planning. Post the completion of the project, the batteries are expected to equip Stellantis EVs with lithium-sulfur batteries by 2030. Lithium-sulfur batteries offer superior performance at a lower cost than traditional lithium-ion batteries. The abundance and affordability of sulfur help minimize production costs and mitigate supply-chain risks. Zeta Energy’s lithium-sulfur technology incorporates waste materials, methane, and unrefined sulfur, an industrial byproduct, while eliminating the need for materials like cobalt, graphite, manganese and nickel. Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy emphasizes producing high-performing, affordable EVs, including more than 75 battery EV models. The company is adopting a dual-chemistry approach to meet diverse customer needs while exploring cutting-edge battery cell and pack technologies. STLA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Stellantis Partners With Zeta Energy to Develop Advanced EV Batteries
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) and Zeta Energy Corp. have signed a joint development agreement to advance electric vehicle (EV) battery cell technology. The collaboration focuses on developing lithium-sulfur batteries, which promise breakthrough gravimetric energy density while matching the volumetric energy density of current lithium-ion batteries.
For customers, this could mean significantly lighter battery packs with the same energy capacity as today’s lithium-ion options, leading to greater range, improved handling and enhanced performance. The technology may also allow up to 50% faster charging, making EV ownership more convenient. These batteries are also expected to be more cost-effective, potentially cutting costs per kWh to less than half of existing lithium-ion batteries.
Production will utilize waste materials and methane, resulting in significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to existing battery technologies. Zeta Energy's batteries are designed to be manufactured in existing gigafactories, relying on a short, localized supply chain within Europe or North America.
The partnership encompasses pre-production development and production planning. Post the completion of the project, the batteries are expected to equip Stellantis EVs with lithium-sulfur batteries by 2030. Lithium-sulfur batteries offer superior performance at a lower cost than traditional lithium-ion batteries. The abundance and affordability of sulfur help minimize production costs and mitigate supply-chain risks. Zeta Energy’s lithium-sulfur technology incorporates waste materials, methane, and unrefined sulfur, an industrial byproduct, while eliminating the need for materials like cobalt, graphite, manganese and nickel.
Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy emphasizes producing high-performing, affordable EVs, including more than 75 battery EV models. The company is adopting a dual-chemistry approach to meet diverse customer needs while exploring cutting-edge battery cell and pack technologies.
