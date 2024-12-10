Hesai to Provide 1.5M Lidar Units to Changan for Multiple Car Models

Hesai Group ( HSAI Quick Quote HSAI - Free Report) , a developer, manufacturer and seller of three-dimensional lidar solutions, has announced its role as the exclusive supplier of long-range lidar for Changan Automobile’s new intelligent driving platform. The order for Hesai’s ATX compact lidar, launched in April, is expected to exceed 1.5 million units in the coming years. Per the agreement, Hesai will supply lidar for more than 10 models across Changan’s various brands, with the first vehicle equipped with this technology entering mass production in the second half of 2025. This builds on their strategic partnership established in 2022, which saw the successful launch of the Changan Nevo E07 in October, featuring two Hesai AT128 lidars, earning widespread market acclaim. The ATX lidar, Hesai's fourth-generation product, offers significant improvements over the AT128, including a 60% reduction in size and weight. Its height has decreased from 48 mm to 25 mm and its long edge has been trimmed from 137 mm to 100 mm, making it easier to integrate into vehicle designs without impacting aerodynamics or space. Weighing just 360 grams, the ATX also boasts advanced features, including a 300-meter detection range, a 256-channel capacity and a power consumption of only 8 watts. It employs Hesai’s proprietary Intelligent Point Cloud Engine to filter out 99.9% of environmental noise like rain, fog and road splashes. While the projected 1.5 million lidar units translate between 750,000 million and 1.5 million vehicles, this volume aligns with about one year’s worth of production for Changan, which currently sells around 100,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) monthly. Not all models will feature lidar, but NEVs remain the primary application for this technology. To drive broader adoption, Hesai plans to cut lidar prices by 50% in 2025, enabling the technology to be accessible even for vehicles priced below 150,000 yuan. As the ATX model nears mass production, multiple automakers have already selected it as a standard feature for vehicles launching in 2025. Hesai’s partnership with Changan will enhance road safety and intelligent driving capabilities, bringing advanced driver-assistance technologies to a broader global audience. HSAI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hesai currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM Quick Quote DORM - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) and Blue Bird Corporation ( BLBD Quick Quote BLBD - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 75 cents and 88 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.97%. EPS estimates for 2024 have improved 22 cents in the past 60 days. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 7 cents in the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 10.97% and 12.14%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have improved 18 cents in the past 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
Hesai to Provide 1.5M Lidar Units to Changan for Multiple Car Models
Hesai Group (HSAI - Free Report) , a developer, manufacturer and seller of three-dimensional lidar solutions, has announced its role as the exclusive supplier of long-range lidar for Changan Automobile’s new intelligent driving platform. The order for Hesai’s ATX compact lidar, launched in April, is expected to exceed 1.5 million units in the coming years.
Per the agreement, Hesai will supply lidar for more than 10 models across Changan’s various brands, with the first vehicle equipped with this technology entering mass production in the second half of 2025. This builds on their strategic partnership established in 2022, which saw the successful launch of the Changan Nevo E07 in October, featuring two Hesai AT128 lidars, earning widespread market acclaim.
The ATX lidar, Hesai's fourth-generation product, offers significant improvements over the AT128, including a 60% reduction in size and weight. Its height has decreased from 48 mm to 25 mm and its long edge has been trimmed from 137 mm to 100 mm, making it easier to integrate into vehicle designs without impacting aerodynamics or space. Weighing just 360 grams, the ATX also boasts advanced features, including a 300-meter detection range, a 256-channel capacity and a power consumption of only 8 watts. It employs Hesai’s proprietary Intelligent Point Cloud Engine to filter out 99.9% of environmental noise like rain, fog and road splashes.
While the projected 1.5 million lidar units translate between 750,000 million and 1.5 million vehicles, this volume aligns with about one year’s worth of production for Changan, which currently sells around 100,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) monthly. Not all models will feature lidar, but NEVs remain the primary application for this technology.
To drive broader adoption, Hesai plans to cut lidar prices by 50% in 2025, enabling the technology to be accessible even for vehicles priced below 150,000 yuan. As the ATX model nears mass production, multiple automakers have already selected it as a standard feature for vehicles launching in 2025. Hesai’s partnership with Changan will enhance road safety and intelligent driving capabilities, bringing advanced driver-assistance technologies to a broader global audience.
HSAI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hesai currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM - Free Report) , Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) and Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 75 cents and 88 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.97%. EPS estimates for 2024 have improved 22 cents in the past 60 days. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 7 cents in the past seven days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 10.97% and 12.14%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have improved 18 cents in the past 30 days.