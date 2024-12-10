Here's Why You Should Retain Global Payments Stock Right Now

Global Payments Inc. ( GPN Quick Quote GPN - Free Report) benefits on the back of higher transaction volumes, strong segmental contribution, buyouts and collaborations, coupled with a strong financial stand. GPN’s Zacks Rank & Price Rally
Global Payments currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The stock has gained 21% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s 19% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Global Payments’ Robust Growth Prospects
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.57 per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 11%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $9.2 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $12.80 per share, indicating an increase of 10.6% from the 2024 estimate. The consensus estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $9.6 billion, implying 4.4% growth from the 2024 estimate. GPN’s Decent Earnings Surprise History
The bottom line of Global Payments outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 0.32%.
Global Payments’ Business Tailwinds
Strong contributions from the Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments have been key drivers of revenue growth for Global Payments. These segments reported year-over-year revenue increases of 8.8% and 3.9%, respectively, during the first nine months of 2024. Both units continue to benefit on the back of increased transaction volumes.
Global Payments is aiming for adjusted net revenue growth, excluding dispositions, in the mid-single-digit percentage range for 2025. The company anticipates revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits during the 2026-2027 period.
GPN continues to expand its capabilities and market presence through acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures. Acquisitions remain a strategic priority for management to enhance business scale and access new markets. Partnerships with CaixaBank and Virgin Money were aimed at bolstering digital payment services.
The company has invested significantly in technology, focusing on product innovation and transitioning its technology platforms to cloud environments. These efforts aim to improve platform performance, diversify its portfolio of cloud-based solutions and achieve cost efficiencies. To streamline its focus on core operations, the company has divested non-core assets.
Global Payments boasts a solid financial position, supported by a strong cash balance and robust cash flow generation abilities. Operating cash flows totaled $2.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a nearly 81% surge from the prior-year comparable period. This financial strength enables the company to invest in business growth, develop advanced technologies and maintain a competitive edge. Furthermore, management demonstrates a commitment to shareholder returns through share repurchases and regular dividend payments.
GPN’s Key Risks
Global Payments faces challenges from rising operating expenses, which inched up 1.5% year over year in the first nine months of 2024. Additionally, intensified competition in the payment market from emerging firms threatens profitability and pricing dynamics.
