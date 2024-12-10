Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HealthEquity (HQY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported $300.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $289.31 million, representing a surprise of +3.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total HSA Assets: $29.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.36 billion.
  • Total HSA investments: $13.60 billion versus $12.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • CDBs Accounts: 6.96 million compared to the 7.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Accounts: 16.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.25 million.
  • Total HSA cash: $16.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.08 billion.
  • HSAs Accounts: 9.51 million versus 9.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service: $119.17 million versus $118.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenue- Custodial: $140.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.3%.
  • Revenue- Interchange: $40.31 million compared to the $38.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
Shares of HealthEquity have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

