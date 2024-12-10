Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oracle (
ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) reported $14.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.12 billion, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- Americas: $8.93 billion compared to the $8.91 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.75 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.38 billion compared to the $3.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenue- Hardware: $728 million compared to the $707.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $1.20 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenue- Services: $1.33 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $10.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $10.81 billion compared to the $12.06 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues by Offerings- License support: $4.87 billion versus $4.99 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $6.02 billion compared to the $6.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues by Offerings- Cloud services: $5.94 billion versus $5.97 billion estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>
Shares of Oracle have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $8.93 billion compared to the $8.91 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.75 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.38 billion compared to the $3.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Hardware: $728 million compared to the $707.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $1.20 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Revenue- Services: $1.33 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $10.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
- Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $10.81 billion compared to the $12.06 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues by Offerings- License support: $4.87 billion versus $4.99 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $6.02 billion compared to the $6.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
- Revenues by Offerings- Cloud services: $5.94 billion versus $5.97 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Oracle have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.