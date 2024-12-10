Badger Meter (BMI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) ending at $228.07, denoting a +1.64% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.62%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 0.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $199.02 million, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.44% and +16.6%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.6, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.82.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Badger Meter (BMI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) ending at $228.07, denoting a +1.64% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.62%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 0.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $199.02 million, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.44% and +16.6%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.6, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.82.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.