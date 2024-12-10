Back to top

Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Phreesia (PHR - Free Report) reported $106.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106 million, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average healthcare services Clients: 4,237 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,251.
  • Average revenue per healthcare services client: $17.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.75 million.
  • Patient payment volume: $1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion.
  • Payment facilitator volume percentage: 81% versus 81.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenus- Subscription and related services: $49.36 million compared to the $50.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Revenus- Network solutions: $32.73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.
  • Revenus- Payment processing fees: $24.70 million versus $25.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Phreesia here>>>

Shares of Phreesia have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

