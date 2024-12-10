Back to top

MongoDB (MDB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) reported revenue of $529.38 million, up 22.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.48 million, representing a surprise of +6.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MongoDB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MongoDB Atlas customers: 51,100 versus 50,538 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $512.21 million versus $480.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.4% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $17.17 million compared to the $14.80 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year.
Shares of MongoDB have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

