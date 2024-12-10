We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw FedEx (FDX - Free Report) ending at $279.53, denoting a -0.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.
Shares of the package delivery company witnessed a loss of 1.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.86% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of FedEx in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 19, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.92, showcasing a 1.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.14 billion, down 0.11% from the year-ago period.
FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.60 per share and revenue of $88.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.11% and +1.32%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.43 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. FDX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.