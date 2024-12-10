Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Jabil (
JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) closed at $134.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.
The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen a decrease of 0.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 18, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.6 billion, down 21.29% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.68 per share and a revenue of $27.02 billion, indicating changes of +2.24% and -11.07%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Jabil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Jabil is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.02, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
