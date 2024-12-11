Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 10, 2024

  • The Hershey Co.’s ((HSY - Free Report) ) shares jumped 10.9% following a Bloomberg news that Mondelez International Inc. ((MDLZ - Free Report) ) is mulling to buy the chocolate company.
  • Shares of Macy's Inc. ((M - Free Report) ) rose 1.8% after activist investor Barington Capital urged the company to cut spending and reevaluate alternatives for its Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury operations.
  • SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s ((SEDG - Free Report) ) shares soared 11.7% following announcement that the company has started shipping a domestically produced battery.  
  • Shares of Workday Inc. ((WDAY - Free Report) ) climbed 5.1%. following confirmation S&P Dow Jones Indices that the stock will enter the S&P 500 Index later this month. 

