New Strong Sell Stocks for December 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) is a casino-entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) is a solar energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) is a outsourced development and commercialization services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

