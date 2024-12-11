See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional(FICVX - Free Report) . FICVX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.57%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.75%.
Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional(JGLTX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGLTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. JGLTX, with annual returns of 19.27% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
TCW Relative Value Large Cap N(TGDVX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TGDVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TGDVX has an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 13.16% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.