3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Invesco Comstock A(ACSTX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. ACSTX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. ACSTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.08%.
AQR Global Equity Fund R6(AQGRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. AQGRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 11.69%, expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Janus Henderson Research N(JRANX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.51%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 17.4%. JRANX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.