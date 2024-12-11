5 Discretionary Stocks With Upside for 2025 as Consumer Sentiment Rebounds

Americans are a lot more confident and upbeat about the economy’s future now than they were a couple of months back. Consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in seven months in December, indicating that Americans have more faith in the present and future of the nation’s economy.
Consumer sentiment has been on the rise as inflation eased over the past few months and Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. Presidential election raised hopes of a healthy economy in the coming days. Given the positive outlook, it would be ideal to invest in discretionary stocks such as
The Walt Disney Company ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) , Choice Hotels International, Inc. ( CHH Quick Quote CHH - Free Report) , Snap-on Incorporated ( SNA Quick Quote SNA - Free Report) , Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI Quick Quote HBI - Free Report) and Mattel, Inc. ( MAT Quick Quote MAT - Free Report) .
Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Consumer Sentiment Jumps in December
The University of Michigan’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment index rose to 74 in December from 71.8 in the previous month, the highest level in seven months and higher than the consensus estimate of a rise to 73.
The Current Economic Conditions Index rose to 77.7 in December from 63.9 in November. Although the year-ahead inflation expectation rose from 2.6% to 2.9% in December, the long-run inflation expectations fell to 3.2%.
The consumer sentiment data came just days after the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence in November rose to its highest level since July 2023. The consumer confidence index climbed to 111.7 in November from a revised 109.6 in October.
Wall Street has been on a rally since Trump’s landslide victory in the U.S. Presidential election in early November. All major indexes have clocked multiple all-time closing highs over the past month and the post-election euphoria continues.
Trump’s Win Lifts Consumer Sentiment
Investors expect major changes under the Trump regime when he takes office in January 2025, including major tax cuts and fewer regulations. Also, inflation is now in control of the Federal Reserve after adopting a two-year-long monetary tightening campaign.
Although inflation rose slightly in October, it is still under 3% and well on track to reach the Fed’s 2% target. Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s rate cut cycle has started, with the central bank slashing interest rates by 75 basis points since September.
Also, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, released earlier this month, suggested that the central bank plans to implement more rate cuts, albeit "gradually," which will help the broader market.
5 Discretionary Stocks With Upside
Investing in discretionary stocks thus appears to be an ideal choice at this time. Personal income and consumer spending, too, have been steadily rising, which means consumers have more purchasing power and are spending aggressively.
The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. Revenues were $91.4 billion in fiscal 2024. DIS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect growth in Disney+ subscribers and Media and Entertainment Distribution businesses. Domestic theme park and resort businesses gained due to guest spending growth attributable to increases in per capita guest spending at theme parks and cruise lines.
The Walt Disney Company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 13.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 5.5% over the last 60 days. DIS presently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Choice Hotels International Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest hotel franchisors globally. The CHH hotel chain is spread across 45 countries and territories internationally and is present in 50 states domestically and in the District of Columbia.
Choice Hotels International’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.2% over the past 60 days. CHH currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Snap-on Incorporated Snap-on Incorporated is a global provider of professional tools, equipment and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centers, original equipment manufacturers and other industrial users. SNA’s products include a broad range of professional hand and power tools; vehicle diagnostics and service equipment; business management systems; and other tool and equipment solutions.
Snap-on’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past 60 days. SNA currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Hanesbrands Inc. Hanesbrands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing and sale of apparel essentials for men, women and children in the United States and internationally. HBI offers products under well-established brands such as Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, Just My Size, Barely There and Wonderbra.
Hanesbrands’ expected earnings growth rate for next year is 33.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.7% over the past 60 days. HBI currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Mattel, Inc. Mattel, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of toys. MAT’s products are sold directly to retailers and wholesalers in most European, Latin American and Asian countries as well as in Australia, Canada and New Zealand through the Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands, and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.
Mattel’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 8.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 60 days. MAT presently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
5 Discretionary Stocks With Upside for 2025 as Consumer Sentiment Rebounds
Americans are a lot more confident and upbeat about the economy’s future now than they were a couple of months back. Consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in seven months in December, indicating that Americans have more faith in the present and future of the nation’s economy.
Consumer sentiment has been on the rise as inflation eased over the past few months and Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. Presidential election raised hopes of a healthy economy in the coming days. Given the positive outlook, it would be ideal to invest in discretionary stocks such as The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) , Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) , Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) , Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) andMattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) .
Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Consumer Sentiment Jumps in December
The University of Michigan’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment index rose to 74 in December from 71.8 in the previous month, the highest level in seven months and higher than the consensus estimate of a rise to 73.
The Current Economic Conditions Index rose to 77.7 in December from 63.9 in November. Although the year-ahead inflation expectation rose from 2.6% to 2.9% in December, the long-run inflation expectations fell to 3.2%.
The consumer sentiment data came just days after the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence in November rose to its highest level since July 2023. The consumer confidence index climbed to 111.7 in November from a revised 109.6 in October.
Wall Street has been on a rally since Trump’s landslide victory in the U.S. Presidential election in early November. All major indexes have clocked multiple all-time closing highs over the past month and the post-election euphoria continues.
Trump’s Win Lifts Consumer Sentiment
Investors expect major changes under the Trump regime when he takes office in January 2025, including major tax cuts and fewer regulations. Also, inflation is now in control of the Federal Reserve after adopting a two-year-long monetary tightening campaign.
Although inflation rose slightly in October, it is still under 3% and well on track to reach the Fed’s 2% target. Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s rate cut cycle has started, with the central bank slashing interest rates by 75 basis points since September.
Also, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, released earlier this month, suggested that the central bank plans to implement more rate cuts, albeit "gradually," which will help the broader market.
5 Discretionary Stocks With Upside
Investing in discretionary stocks thus appears to be an ideal choice at this time. Personal income and consumer spending, too, have been steadily rising, which means consumers have more purchasing power and are spending aggressively.
The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. Revenues were $91.4 billion in fiscal 2024. DIS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect growth in Disney+ subscribers and Media and Entertainment Distribution businesses. Domestic theme park and resort businesses gained due to guest spending growth attributable to increases in per capita guest spending at theme parks and cruise lines.
The Walt Disney Company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 13.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 5.5% over the last 60 days. DIS presently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest hotel franchisors globally. The CHH hotel chain is spread across 45 countries and territories internationally and is present in 50 states domestically and in the District of Columbia.
Choice Hotels International’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.2% over the past 60 days. CHH currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Snap-on Incorporated
Snap-on Incorporated is a global provider of professional tools, equipment and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centers, original equipment manufacturers and other industrial users. SNA’s products include a broad range of professional hand and power tools; vehicle diagnostics and service equipment; business management systems; and other tool and equipment solutions.
Snap-on’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past 60 days. SNA currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Hanesbrands Inc.
Hanesbrands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing and sale of apparel essentials for men, women and children in the United States and internationally. HBI offers products under well-established brands such as Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, Just My Size, Barely There and Wonderbra.
Hanesbrands’ expected earnings growth rate for next year is 33.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.7% over the past 60 days. HBI currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Mattel, Inc.
Mattel, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of toys. MAT’s products are sold directly to retailers and wholesalers in most European, Latin American and Asian countries as well as in Australia, Canada and New Zealand through the Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands, and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.
Mattel’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 8.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the past 60 days. MAT presently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research