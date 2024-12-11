Clarus Expands Adventure Lineup With RockyMounts Acquisition

Clarus Corporation’s ( CLAR Quick Quote CLAR - Free Report) Rhino-Rack recently announced the acquisition of certain assets of the Colorado-based RockyMounts. The initiative highlights Clarus’ commitment to bolstering its adventure portfolio and addressing key growth areas. While the transaction was funded using cash on hand, terms remain undisclosed. How CLAR Will Benefit From the Buyout
Renowned for its bicycle transport products, RockyMounts has built a strong reputation for its premium roof and hitch rack solutions. Its offerings include innovative designs, durability and compatibility with various vehicles, including SUVs, vans and trucks. RockyMounts’ products are widely available across local and national retailers in North America.
Clarus has identified bicycle racks as a key product category in its strategic roadmap. The addition of RockyMounts is expected to broaden the company’s addressable market, particularly in the bike rack and hitch-based products segment. The acquisition aims to enhance brand penetration in the U.S. market while providing Rhino-Rack a gateway to introduce a new product category in Australia. Furthermore, the integration of RockyMounts is anticipated to deliver immediate scale and strengthen Clarus’ competitive position in the outdoor gear space. Mathew Hayward, Managing Director of Clarus’ Adventure segment, emphasized the synergy between the two brands. The company is optimistic about RockyMounts’ innovative product line and strong customer base to drive growth in the coming periods. CLAR Stock Price Performance
Shares of CLAR have declined 23.6% in the past six months against the industry's growth of 23%.
Constrained consumer spending and market softness in key regions such as North America and Australia primarily caused the downside. During the third quarter of 2024, the Outdoor segment revenues declined year over year, while the Adventure segment faced a September slowdown due to external factors, including supply chain disruptions and weak automotive markets. While Clarus is making strides to build a more profitable business with initiatives like the new product development process and digital transformation, these efforts are unlikely to yield significant benefits until 2025 and beyond. Due to softer global revenues and the continued investments in the Adventure segment to scale the business, CLAR expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $7 to $9 million.
The company expects Adventure segment revenues to be approximately $78 million in 2024, reflecting a $12 million reduction from earlier guidance. This decline is attributed to delays in purchases by wholesale and OEM partners, slower-than-anticipated adoption of e-commerce initiatives and continued market softness in the United States.
The company’s reliance on a turnaround strategy amid ongoing market headwinds and operational challenges suggests limited upside potential in the near term. Earnings estimates for 2025 have declined in the past 30 days.
CLAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Clarus currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here. CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 119.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 55.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH's 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 115.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
