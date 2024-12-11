Bowlero Expands With New Lucky Strike Location in Beverly Hills

Bowlero Corp. ( BOWL Quick Quote BOWL - Free Report) recently announced the opening of Lucky Strike Beverly Hills, marking an important milestone for the company. This launch coincides with the company’s official rebrand to Lucky Strike Entertainment, which will take place on Dec. 12, 2024. The location marks the fifth new build under the Lucky Strike brand in 2024, joining the properties in Miami; Moorpark, CA; Northfield in Denver, CO; and Southlands in Denver, CO. The company now operates 18 Lucky Strike centers. Strategically located on the ground level of the Beverly Center at the intersection of La Cienega and Beverly Blvd, Lucky Strike Beverly Hills offers a luxury entertainment experience. The venue goes beyond a traditional bowling alley, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience that integrates high-quality dining, cutting-edge gaming and immersive social activities. The venue features 22 bowling lanes, a distinctive, upscale bar and an arcade featuring more than 60 games. It also offers a Prize Vault redemption store featuring a curated selection of merchandise, along with VIP services for private events and gatherings. The management stated Beverly Hills as an iconic destination and expressed excitement about the new venue's opening. It emphasized that Lucky Strike Beverly Hills captures the area's glamour by blending old Hollywood charm with a modern aesthetic, setting a new standard for entertainment while showcasing the company's transformative vision for location-based experiences. BOWL’s Strategic Expansions Bode Well
The company is focused on expanding its footprint with new locations, aiming to drive growth and operational efficiencies. In the coming month, the company intends to open Lucky Strike Ladera Ranch in Orange County, CA, which will feature 42 lanes and cater to a highly attractive demographic. The company’s commitment to selecting prime locations and its robust pipeline of more than 15 projects further support its growth trajectory. The company plans to convert 80 locations to the Lucky Strike brand within the next year, followed by 120 more in subsequent years.
BOWL Stock Price performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of BOWL have gained 8.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 33.7%.
industry’s growth of 33.7%. The downside was driven by a challenging macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the company continues to enhance its operations through innovation and data-driven decision-making. It emphasizes the rollout of mobile ordering and server tablets to drive growth. The initiative allows the company to create additional revenue streams and capitalize on its large and diverse customer base. Also, focus on strategic acquisitions bodes well. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock growth potential. BOWL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BOWL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here. CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 119.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 55.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH's 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 115.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
