Compared to Estimates, Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of -2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Academy Sports and Outdoors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales Growth: -4.9% compared to the -3.7% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Stores - EOP: 298 compared to the 293 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • New stores open: 8 versus 8 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

