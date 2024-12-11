Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About C3.ai (AI) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2024, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reported revenue of $94.34 million, up 28.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.01 million, representing a surprise of +3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +62.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C3.ai performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Professional services: 89% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.2%.
  • Gross margin- Subscription: 57% compared to the 55.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $13.18 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.3%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $81.16 million compared to the $81.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for C3.ai here>>>

Shares of C3.ai have returned +47.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


C3.ai, Inc. (AI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise