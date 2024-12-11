Carnival's Princess Cruises Achieves Record-Breaking Bookings

Carnival Corporation’s ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) Princess Cruises recently reported record-breaking bookings during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period, underscoring robust demand for cruise travel. This remarkable achievement indicates the growing popularity of the brand, with bookings increasing 32% compared with the same period in 2023. Cyber Monday proved to be a standout, as bookings surged 136% year over year. The excitement was particularly strong for 2026 sailings, which saw a 66% rise in demand compared with bookings for 2025 voyages made during the same timeframe in 2023. This surge in bookings highlights a significant trend, travelers are planning their vacations further in advance. Princess Cruises' "Better than Best Price Guarantee" appears to be driving early bookings by offering value and peace of mind to guests. The success comes on the heels of strategic initiatives by Princess Cruises, including new itineraries, enhanced fleet offerings and innovative onboard experiences. Popular regions such as Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean remain focal points, while exotic destinations introduced for 2025 and 2026 have broadened the appeal for both seasoned and first-time cruisers. Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises, emphasized the brand’s global resonance and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. He credited the loyalty of travelers and the dedication of team members for this outstanding performance. This record-breaking period caps a strong year for CCL, reinforcing its position as a leader in the cruise industry. As the company prepares for growth, the extraordinary demand for Princess Cruises’ offerings signals continued momentum. With travel sentiment rebounding and cruise vacations gaining popularity, Carnival’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction positions it well to capitalize on this upward trend. For investors, the latest results from Princess Cruises demonstrate Carnival’s resilience and growth potential in the dynamic travel sector. CCL Stock’s Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Carnival's Princess Cruises Achieves Record-Breaking Bookings
Carnival Corporation’s (CCL - Free Report) Princess Cruises recently reported record-breaking bookings during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period, underscoring robust demand for cruise travel. This remarkable achievement indicates the growing popularity of the brand, with bookings increasing 32% compared with the same period in 2023.
Cyber Monday proved to be a standout, as bookings surged 136% year over year. The excitement was particularly strong for 2026 sailings, which saw a 66% rise in demand compared with bookings for 2025 voyages made during the same timeframe in 2023.
This surge in bookings highlights a significant trend, travelers are planning their vacations further in advance. Princess Cruises' "Better than Best Price Guarantee" appears to be driving early bookings by offering value and peace of mind to guests.
The success comes on the heels of strategic initiatives by Princess Cruises, including new itineraries, enhanced fleet offerings and innovative onboard experiences. Popular regions such as Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean remain focal points, while exotic destinations introduced for 2025 and 2026 have broadened the appeal for both seasoned and first-time cruisers.
Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises, emphasized the brand’s global resonance and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. He credited the loyalty of travelers and the dedication of team members for this outstanding performance.
This record-breaking period caps a strong year for CCL, reinforcing its position as a leader in the cruise industry. As the company prepares for growth, the extraordinary demand for Princess Cruises’ offerings signals continued momentum.
With travel sentiment rebounding and cruise vacations gaining popularity, Carnival’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction positions it well to capitalize on this upward trend. For investors, the latest results from Princess Cruises demonstrate Carnival’s resilience and growth potential in the dynamic travel sector.
CCL Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 55.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 22.5%.
The company has been benefiting from sustained demand strength, increased booking volumes at significantly higher prices and the base loading strategy. The focus on marketing campaign efforts bodes well. Going forward, it emphasized strategic investments in fleet modernization to drive growth.
CCL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 119.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 55.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 115.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.