Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month High: 3 Mutual Funds With Upside

Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election has bolstered the sentiment of Americans. Consumer sentiment, which was sinking until a few months ago, has jumped since his landmark victory in November.
Hopes of a more stable economy under the Trump administration in 2025 have not only given consumer sentiment a lift but also set the tone for a year-end rally. Given the positive outlook, it makes an opportune time to invest in retail and discretionary funds such as
Fidelity Select Leisure Portfolio ( FDLSX Quick Quote FDLSX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio ( FSRPX Quick Quote FSRPX - Free Report) , and Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio ( FDFAX Quick Quote FDFAX - Free Report) . Consumer Sentiment Jumps on Positive 2025 Outlook
The University of Michigan’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment index raced to 74 in December after rising to 71.8 in November. December’s reading is the highest level in seven months, which is also above analysts’ expectations of a rise to 73.
The Current Economic Conditions index rose to 77.7 in December from 63.9 in November, while the long-run inflation expectations fell to 3.2%. The consumer sentiment reading comes days after the Conference Board reported that the consumer confidence index jumped to 111.7 in November, up from a revised 109.6 in October.
High expectations of major tax cuts and fewer regulations under the Trump regime in 2025 are giving consumer sentiment a boost. The upbeat sentiment has been driving the ongoing Wall Street rally over the past month, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh all-time closing highs.
Also, the Federal Reserve has started its easing cycle with the implementation of 50-basis-point and 25-basis-point interest rate cuts in September and November, respectively. Also, the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting revealed that lawmakers plan rate cuts next year as inflation continues to cool. Lower borrowing rates have been helping consumers with more purchasing power, which is helping the retail, staples and discretionary sectors.
3 Best Choices
As a result, we've chosen three funds from the retail and discretionary sectors that are worth buying ahead of 2025. These funds have given impressive 5-year and 10-year annualized returns, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), offer a minimum initial investment within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.
The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolios without the several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are the primary reasons why one should be parking their money in mutual funds (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). Fidelity Select Leisure Portfolio fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the design, production, or distribution of goods or services in the leisure industries. FDLSX uses fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, for its decisions.
Fidelity Select Leisure Portfolio fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FDLSX has returned nearly 14.7% and 12.7% over the past five and 10-year periods, respectively. FDLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and its annual expense ratio is 0.69%, lower than the category average of 0.99%.
please click here. Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. FSRPX invests a large portion of its assets in common stocks of companies engaged in merchandising finished goods and services, primarily to individual consumers.
Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FSRPX has returned nearly 12.2% and 14.6% over the past five and 10-year periods, respectively. Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and its annual expense ratio is 0.64%, which is lower than the category average of 0.99%.
please click here. Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio fund aims for capital growth. FDFAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing, or distributing consumer staples products. Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.
Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FDFAX has returned 7.8% and 6.5% over the past five and 10-year periods, respectively. FDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2, and its annual expense ratio is 0.68%, lower than the category average of 0.94%.
