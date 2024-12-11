Mastercard, Faysal Bank Expand Islamic Finance Solutions in Pakistan

Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) recently renewed and expanded its strategic partnership with Pakistan’s Faysal Bank, a prominent issuer of Islamic credit cards in the country, in a bid to transform the Islamic banking sector.
The tie-up involves the renewal of Faysal Bank’s rapidly growing Noor credit card portfolio, along with the launch of the first Islamic corporate credit cards and SME debit card in Pakistan. All this will be made possible through combining Mastercard’s cutting-edge technology with Faysal Bank’s focus on customer-centric solutions.
The ulterior motive of the partners behind the latest initiative remains to provide Faysal Bank customers with increased flexibility, access to exclusive services, seamless experiences and personalized benefits designed to suit their lifestyles. The top-tier benefits will offer enhanced value across diverse categories such as dining, travel, lifestyle and shopping. Concurrently, the customers will continue to benefit from a secure and effortless payment experience.
Therefore, the partners remain steadfast in developing innovative Islamic finance solutions and subsequently, empower individuals, SMEs and businesses.
Benefits of the Recent Move to Mastercard and Faysal Bank
Moves similar to the latest one are expected to attract new customers to use the renewed as well as new cards by enriching them with lucrative features and benefits. Increased usage of the cards, which carries the Mastercard brand as well, is expected to boost the net revenues that the company derives from its payment network by charging fees to customers based on the gross dollar volume of the cards. Payment network net revenues improved 8% year over year in the first nine months of 2024.
Concurrently, the tie-up aims to enhance Faysal Bank’s card portfolio with innovative offerings.
MA’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Shares of Mastercard have gained 25.8% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 27.5% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Business Services space are Parsons Corporation ( PSN Quick Quote PSN - Free Report) , RB Global, Inc. ( RBA Quick Quote RBA - Free Report) and SPS Commerce, Inc. ( SPSC Quick Quote SPSC - Free Report) . While Parsons sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RB Global and SPS Commerce carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The bottom line of Parsons outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 17.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 40.7% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 24.2% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for PSN’s earnings has moved 6.9% north in the past 60 days.
RB Global’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 11% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 13.8% from the 2023 figure. The consensus mark for RBA’s earnings has moved 2.8% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of SPS Commerce outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 21.1% from the 2023 figure. The estimate for revenues implies growth of 18.5% from the 2023 number. The consensus mark for SPSC’s earnings has moved 2.1% north in the past 60 days.
Shares of Parsons, RB Global and SPS Commerce have gained 53%, 52.6% and 6.5%, respectively, in the past year.
