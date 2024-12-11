We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MetLife Partners With Workday to Enhance Employer Benefit Programs
MetLife, Inc. (MET - Free Report) recently announced its partnership with Workday, Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) as a strategic partner in the newly launched Workday Wellness program. This partnership aligns MetLife, the largest U.S. Group Benefits carrier, with Workday’s innovative AI-powered solution to optimize employer benefit programs.
This move bodes well for MetLife as it will integrate its benefits offerings with Workday’s analytics-driven platform. The Workday Wellness program enables employers to analyze their employees’ benefit preferences and usage patterns, optimizing decision-making for more tailored and effective benefit solutions. This would aid MetLife, resulting in higher premiums in the future.
MetLife, through this partnership, will be able to enhance the appeal of its products, by addressing the evolving needs of employers and employees. This insight-driven approach is expected to deepen customer engagement and bolster MetLife’s position as a provider of comprehensive group benefits.
Moreover, this collaboration simplifies administrative processes for employers, which is a pain point in today’s increasingly complex benefits landscape. By offering seamless integration with Workday’s platform, MetLife can deliver a smoother client experience, potentially attracting new business and strengthening retention rates. Over the next three years, MetLife expects adjusted PFOs in the Group Benefits business to rise in the range of 4-6%.
MET’s Price Performance
MetLife’s shares have gained 26.7% in the past year, outperforming the 22.6% growth of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MET’s Zacks Rank
MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
