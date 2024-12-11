We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But RTX (RTX) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, RTX (RTX - Free Report) closed at $117.61, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.25%.
Shares of the an aerospace and defense company witnessed a loss of 6.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RTX in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.36, indicating a 5.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.58 billion, up 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and a revenue of $79.76 billion, representing changes of +9.88% and +7.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% upward. Right now, RTX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, RTX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.11.
Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 2.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.