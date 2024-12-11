ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (
ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) closed at $66.34, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.25%.
The semiconductor components maker's stock has dropped by 3.26% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.99, marking a 20.8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating a 12.73% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $7.12 billion, signifying shifts of -22.48% and -13.7%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.63, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 7.26 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry stood at 3.21 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
