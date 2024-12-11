BellRing Brands (BRBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BellRing Brands (
BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $77.06, indicating a +0.51% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.
Coming into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had gained 7.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.09%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.47, indicating a 9.3% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $522.09 million, indicating a 21.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, signifying shifts of +11.92% and +14.78%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BellRing Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.52% higher. BellRing Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, BellRing Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.09 of its industry.
We can also see that BRBR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
