Immersion (IMMR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) standing at $9.09, reflecting a +1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.
The touch-based technology company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.13 million, showing a 6.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $116.8 million, indicating changes of +88.46% and +244.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Immersion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Immersion is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Immersion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.45, so one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IMMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.