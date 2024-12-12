Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK - Free Report) is a sports ownership company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 187.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV - Free Report) is a health benefits company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

