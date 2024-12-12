We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Williams Companies Files Lawsuit to Protect Pipeline Project
The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB - Free Report) has filed a big lawsuit against industry rival Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) accusing it of the alleged obstructions leading to delay in Williams’ Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) pipeline project. William’s chief executive highlighted the probable risks of the case along with delaying its project deadline, threatening to disrupt the industry norms and fair competition.
An Insight Into the Dispute
The reason behind the dispute was the construction of the 1.8 billion cubic feet per day LEG pipeline in northern Louisiana, a project important to meet WMB's vision of strengthening gas supply for upcoming LNG export terminals. WMB’s pipeline under this project would have crossed under ET’s Tiger pipeline, situated in the Haynesville shale, which was objected to by ET, citing concerns of excessive crossings. Meanwhile, Williams argued that these refusals were less based on technical factors and more based on market control.
Energy Transfer also tried to influence the federal regulators to classify LEG as an interstate transmission line, subjecting it to stricter supervision, but the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dismissed the request in September 2024.
WMB Seeks Precedent
WMB said that the lawsuit is beyond the immediate dispute. The company seeks a cooperative nature among pipeline industries where all the companies can work collaterally with healthy competition.
Despite winning multiple legal battles and obtaining the necessary permits, Williams suffered significant setbacks. The LEG pipeline’s in-service date shifted from late 2024 to the latter half of 2025 due to delays caused by litigation.
WMB’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Oklahoma-based The Williams Companies, a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America, is currently holding a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK - Free Report) and Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE - Free Report) .Flotek Industries and Nine Energy Service each carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Flotek Industries develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTK’s 2024 earnings indicates 125% year-over-year growth.
Houston, TX-based Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. NINE’s expected EPS (earnings per share) growth rate for the current quarter is 33.33%, which aligns favorably with the industry growth rate of 9.93%.