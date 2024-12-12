Johnson Outdoors Inc. ( JOUT Quick Quote JOUT - Free Report) reported dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 27, 2024) results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter figure. Challenging market conditions and heightened competitive pressures led to reduced sales and an operating loss for the fiscal year 2024. The company anticipates the headwinds to persist in the near term. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Johnson Outdoors' Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT - Free Report) reported dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 27, 2024) results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter figure.
Challenging market conditions and heightened competitive pressures led to reduced sales and an operating loss for the fiscal year 2024. The company anticipates the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
JOUT prioritized investments aligned with its strategic goals while actively pursuing operational cost savings. The company emphasized driving consumer-focused innovation, refining the go-to-market strategy and enhancing operational efficiencies to drive growth.
JOUT’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, Johnson Outdoors reported an adjusted loss of $3.35 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 98 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.56 in the prior year quarter.
JOUT reported quarterly net sales of $105.9 million, missing the consensus estimate of $115 million. The metric increased 9.9% year over year.
JOUT’s Operating Highlights
During the quarter, operating loss came in at $42.8 million compared with a loss of $22.6 million reported in the prior year period.
The gross profit plunged 12.4% year over year to $24.9 million.
Net loss during the quarter came in at $34.3 million compared with $16 million reported in the prior year period.
Johnson Outdoors’ Financial Highlights
As of Sept. 27, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $162 million compared with $138.6 million as of Sept. 29, 2023. The company stated that it has no debt obligations.
JOUT’s Fiscal 2024 Highlights
Net sales in fiscal 2024 came in at $592.8 million, down 11% year over year.
Operating loss during the year came in at $43.5 million against operating profit of $11.7 million reported in the prior fiscal year.
In fiscal 2024, JOUT reported an adjusted loss per share of $2.60, against earnings of $1.90 reported in the prior year period.
JOUT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JOUT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
