Eni SpA ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) has confirmed a tragic explosion at its fuel depot in Calenzano, located near Florence, Italy, early Monday morning. The explosion occurred at a loading bay, resulting in a fire that was swiftly extinguished by firefighters.
Fortunately, the blaze was confined to the loading shelter area and did not reach the fuel tanks containing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The facility, which is linked via pipeline to Eni’s Livorno oil refinery, has not been affected by the incident.
The explosion has tragically claimed the lives of two workers, with eight injured and four still missing as rescue efforts continue. Eni has expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and to those affected by the incident. Local authorities, including Italy’s judiciary, have launched an investigation into the causes of the explosion, with Eni fully cooperating to determine the events leading up to the blast.
Eni has emphasized that it is too early to speculate on the exact cause of the explosion. The company is working closely with the relevant authorities to conduct thorough technical verifications. It is committed to ensuring that any detailed information related to the incident will be shared with the authorities while preserving the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation.
E has reassured the public that the tank farm area, which stores large quantities of fuel, was unaffected by the fire and that operations at the depot are not at risk.
While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, its immediate effects have highlighted the risks associated with handling volatile fuels. The tragedy at Calenzano underscores the need for robust safety protocols at storage facilities across the industry.
Image: Bigstock
