3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Capital Development O(FDETX - Free Report) . FDETX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.94%.
Janus Henderson Enterprise R(JDMRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.4%. Management fee: 0.64%. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.28% over the last five years.
Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value R3(NPNRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NPNRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NPNRX has an expense ratio of 1.23%, management fee of 0.68%, and annual returns of 10.86% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.