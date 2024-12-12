Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J Quick Quote J - Free Report) has been selected by United Utilities, one of the largest listed water companies in the United Kingdom, to provide modeling support for water infrastructure during the asset management period (AMP8) from 2025 to 2030. The initial agreement is for five years with the possibility of extending it to a total of 11 years. Jacobs will offer water network and water quality modeling services across capital programs, asset management and operations. The company will collaborate with United Utilities and its supply chain to explore innovative solutions and advanced modeling techniques to optimize value. Jacobs to Enhance United Utilities' Water Management Program
Jacobs Gets Selected for AMP8 Water Modeling by United Utilities
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J - Free Report) has been selected by United Utilities, one of the largest listed water companies in the United Kingdom, to provide modeling support for water infrastructure during the asset management period (AMP8) from 2025 to 2030. The initial agreement is for five years with the possibility of extending it to a total of 11 years.
Jacobs will offer water network and water quality modeling services across capital programs, asset management and operations. The company will collaborate with United Utilities and its supply chain to explore innovative solutions and advanced modeling techniques to optimize value.
Jacobs to Enhance United Utilities' Water Management Program
Jacobs will support United Utilities in addressing the growing challenges of climate change, water security and aging infrastructure. With more than 20 years of experience in the region, Jacobs will contribute to the largest water and wastewater infrastructure investment in North West England in a century. This partnership aims to advance environmental performance and ensure resilient water services across the region. United Utilities provides water and wastewater services to around seven million people, supplying three million households and 200,000 business premises.
United Utilities will also benefit from a new network modeling collaboration with Jacobs. The partnership will focus on monitoring rivers, catchment land and coastal infrastructure. This will help United Utilities make informed decisions for future operations and capital investments, ensuring it can meet the evolving water-supply needs.
Jacobs Enhances United Utilities' Capital Program
Jacobs is also part of United Utilities' Strategic Solutions Team, focusing on optimizing the AMP8 major capital program. The company provides tactical project management office support to improve system performance. For the past decade, Jacobs has served as United Utilities' Construction Delivery Partner, managing water and wastewater projects.
Jacobs plays a key role in United Utilities' engineering services framework. It provides strategic studies, business planning, asset optimization and project management. These efforts help to ensure the resilience of critical assets, such as the Haweswater Aqueduct. United Utilities has also adopted a Dynamic Network Management approach, powered by Jacobs' Aqua DNA. This solution uses live data, smart sensors and AI-driven analytics to enhance wastewater network performance. For investors, Jacobs' continued partnership with United Utilities strengthens its position in water infrastructure management, supporting growth and resilience.
Jacobs’ Price Performance
Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have gained 4.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 53.8% growth. The company’s prospects are marred by increased costs and higher restructuring & other charges. An ongoing inflationary pressure of labor, materials and other related expenses and unfavorable foreign currency translation are major headwinds.
Nonetheless, Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security, as well as a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.
The fiscal 2024-end backlog increased 22.5% year over year to $21.8 billion, underpinned by strong project wins. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.67x in the fiscal quarter, highlighting robust demand and future revenue stability.
