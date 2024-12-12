Deciphering Veeva (VEEV) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of
Veeva Systems' ( VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) international operations for the quarter ending October 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.
The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.
Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.
Our review of VEEV's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.
The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $699.21 million, increasing 13.4% year over year. Now, let's delve into VEEV's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.
Unveiling Trends in VEEV's International Revenues
Of the total revenue, $198.67 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 28.41%. This represented a surprise of +0.63% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $197.42 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $198.32 million, or 29.33%, and $172.47 million, or 27.98%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Asia Pacific generated $68.66 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 9.82% of the total. This represented a surprise of -0.08% compared to the $68.71 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $64.88 million (9.59%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $65.18 million (10.57%) to the total revenue.
During the quarter, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America contributed $17.41 million in revenue, making up 2.49% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $17.74 million, this meant a surprise of -1.86%. Looking back, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America contributed $17.02 million, or 2.52%, in the previous quarter, and $16.47 million, or 2.67%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets
Wall Street analysts expect Veeva to report a total revenue of $698.1 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 10.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are predicted to be 29.1%, 9.9% and 2.6%, corresponding to amounts of $203.03 million, $69.2 million and $17.97 million, respectively.
For the full year, a total revenue of $2.72 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 15% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are expected to make up 29%, 9.8% and 2.5% of this total, corresponding to $788.68 million, $265.23 million and $69.12 million respectively.
Final Thoughts
Veeva's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.
In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.
Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through
external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.
At present, Veeva holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Exploring Recent Trends in Veeva's Stock Price
Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 4.1%, against an upturn of 0.8% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Veeva among its entities, has appreciated by 1.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 14.6% versus the S&P 500's 10.3% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 14.5% over the same period.
Image: Bigstock
