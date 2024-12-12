WW International Launches Next-Gen Weight Management Program

WW International, Inc. ( WW Quick Quote WW - Free Report) has unveiled its next-generation program, introducing advanced features aimed at transforming the weight management experience. By integrating innovative technology with personalized nutritional guidance, the program offers a comprehensive approach to achieving health and wellness goals. A key highlight of the program is its insurance-covered access to registered dietitians. Through the WW International app, members of the United States can virtually connect with dietitians for personalized meal plans and tailored macronutrient targets. This service, available at little to no cost with qualified insurance, empowers members to achieve specific health objectives, such as increasing muscle mass or adopting sustainable eating habits. The expanded list of more than 150 ZeroPoint foods is another game-changer. These nutrient-rich options, which require no tracking or weighing, now include items such as lean meats, oats, starchy vegetables and plantains. The inclusion of these foods supports greater flexibility and livability, making healthy choices more accessible. WW International has also harnessed artificial intelligence to enhance its digital tools. The new AI-powered food scanner allows members to instantly calculate Points by simply uploading a photo of their meals. Additionally, a recipe analyzer enables users to paste any online recipe link into the app for quick Points calculation. These features simplify tracking, saving time and effort. Macronutrient insights have been added to complement the Points system, offering members a detailed breakdown of protein, carbohydrates, fat, fiber and sodium intake. This holistic view provides a deeper understanding of nutrition, empowering members to make informed choices. The program builds on WW International’s recent expansion into clinical solutions, including access to weight-loss medications such as compounded semaglutide. Studies show that combining these medications with the Points Program results in up to 56% more weight loss compared with medication alone. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research WW Stock’s Price Performance
Following the news, the company’s shares increased 14.6% yesterday. Moreover, in the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 117.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.2%. The recent increase in the company’s share price has largely been driven by the expansion of its clinical weight management services through the introduction of compounded semaglutide.
WW's focus on its clinical business has intensified following the company’s acquisition of Sequence, tapping a high-demand market wherein up to 30 million people in the United States are expected to use GLP-1 medications by 2030. However, like typical early growth phases, this demand surge has attracted competitors, raising customer acquisition costs and saturating key channels with content and information. WW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. ( CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 152.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 55.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 10.7% and 134.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 115.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.6% and 71.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
WW International Launches Next-Gen Weight Management Program
WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) has unveiled its next-generation program, introducing advanced features aimed at transforming the weight management experience. By integrating innovative technology with personalized nutritional guidance, the program offers a comprehensive approach to achieving health and wellness goals.
A key highlight of the program is its insurance-covered access to registered dietitians. Through the WW International app, members of the United States can virtually connect with dietitians for personalized meal plans and tailored macronutrient targets. This service, available at little to no cost with qualified insurance, empowers members to achieve specific health objectives, such as increasing muscle mass or adopting sustainable eating habits.
The expanded list of more than 150 ZeroPoint foods is another game-changer. These nutrient-rich options, which require no tracking or weighing, now include items such as lean meats, oats, starchy vegetables and plantains. The inclusion of these foods supports greater flexibility and livability, making healthy choices more accessible.
WW International has also harnessed artificial intelligence to enhance its digital tools. The new AI-powered food scanner allows members to instantly calculate Points by simply uploading a photo of their meals. Additionally, a recipe analyzer enables users to paste any online recipe link into the app for quick Points calculation. These features simplify tracking, saving time and effort.
Macronutrient insights have been added to complement the Points system, offering members a detailed breakdown of protein, carbohydrates, fat, fiber and sodium intake. This holistic view provides a deeper understanding of nutrition, empowering members to make informed choices.
The program builds on WW International’s recent expansion into clinical solutions, including access to weight-loss medications such as compounded semaglutide. Studies show that combining these medications with the Points Program results in up to 56% more weight loss compared with medication alone.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
WW Stock’s Price Performance
Following the news, the company’s shares increased 14.6% yesterday. Moreover, in the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 117.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.2%. The recent increase in the company’s share price has largely been driven by the expansion of its clinical weight management services through the introduction of compounded semaglutide.
WW's focus on its clinical business has intensified following the company’s acquisition of Sequence, tapping a high-demand market wherein up to 30 million people in the United States are expected to use GLP-1 medications by 2030. However, like typical early growth phases, this demand surge has attracted competitors, raising customer acquisition costs and saturating key channels with content and information.
WW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
CNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 152.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 55.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 10.7% and 134.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 115.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.6% and 71.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.