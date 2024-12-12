Trex Company, Inc. ( TREX Quick Quote TREX - Free Report) has partnered with Weyerhaeuser Company ( WY Quick Quote WY - Free Report) to expand its distribution network across the Southwest, aiming to increase access to the company’s premium decking and railing products in California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. This collaboration also supports Trex's strategy to grow its market share in the residential railing segment. The company plans to provide outdoor living solutions that cater to a range of styles and price points with the introduction of innovative railing systems. TREX Expands Reach With Weyerhaeuser Partnership
Trex Joins Forces With Weyerhaeuser to Boost Southwest Expansion
Trex Company, Inc. (TREX - Free Report) has partnered with Weyerhaeuser Company (WY - Free Report) to expand its distribution network across the Southwest, aiming to increase access to the company’s premium decking and railing products in California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.
This collaboration also supports Trex's strategy to grow its market share in the residential railing segment. The company plans to provide outdoor living solutions that cater to a range of styles and price points with the introduction of innovative railing systems.
TREX Expands Reach With Weyerhaeuser Partnership
Weyerhaeuser, a global leader in sustainable forestry and a major manufacturer of wood products in North America, will stock the full range of Trex high-performance decking and railing products. The products will be available at key distribution hubs, including Redding, Stockton, Fresno, Santa Clarita and Fontana in California, as well as Phoenix, AZ. WY will exclusively distribute Trex products in these regions, reinforcing its focus on delivering premium outdoor living solutions.
This collaboration supports Trex's efforts to meet the growing demand for sustainable, low-maintenance products in the Southwest. With the addition of its innovative railing lineup, the company aims to combine quality and innovation to reach more customers by leveraging Weyerhaeuser’s extensive distribution network.
TREX Strengthens Market Position With Strategic Expansion
Trex has established the industry’s most robust distribution network with products available at more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. The company aims to increase its share in the $3.3 billion residential railing market from 6% to 12% within the next five years.
Teaming with Weyerhaeuser marks a significant step in Trex’s growth strategy as this broadens its offerings in the railing segment. The company’s updated product portfolio includes steel, aluminum, cable, glass and composite systems to cater to diverse customer preferences. For investors, this strategic partnership reinforces Trex's position as a leader in the outdoor living market.
On Dec. 3, 2024, Trex expanded its distribution network in Canada through a partnership with Alexandria Moulding. This collaboration is designed to provide Trex’s premium outdoor living products to more retailers, homeowners and contractors in Canada, enhancing access to its innovative solutions. (read more: Trex Expands Canadian Distribution With Alexandria Moulding)
In November, TREX strengthened its partnership with Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) , a major distributor of building products. Going forward, Trex will be the exclusive brand of composite decking and railings sold through participating Boise locations nationwide. This expanded collaboration also includes incremental Trex distribution in New Jersey and the surrounding areas.
Earlier in June, the company entered a strategic partnership with Paragon Stairs, the latter being the exclusive supplier for its Trex Spiral Stairs collection.
TREX Stock’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this Winchester, VA-based wood and plastic composite products manufacturer and distributor have gained 20.1% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 10.7% growth. The company has been reaping the rewards of robust demand for its premium products and cost-reduction efforts.
New product developments have been pivotal, with recent innovations such as steel, mesh and aluminum railing systems and heat-mitigating technology in new decking colors. This aligns well with consumer preferences. These product expansions support Trex’s strategic goal of doubling its share of the railing market in the next five years.
TREX’s Zacks Rank & Key Pick
Trex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here is a better-ranked stock from the Construction sector.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
EME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.3%, on average. The stock has risen 118.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2025 EPS indicates growth of 7.2% from the prior-year reported levels.