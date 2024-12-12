Intrusion Launches Shield Sentinel Solution to Boost Cybersecurity

Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) recently unveiled Shield Sentinel, a high-performance cybersecurity monitoring solution tailored for large enterprises and carriers. Designed to tackle complex network environments, Shield Sentinel delivers advanced capabilities, including bidirectional monitoring of fiber trunks at speeds up to 100 Gbps, continuous domain name system (DNS) and traffic flow logging and robust forensic analysis.
Shield Sentinel has demonstrated successful outcomes in strengthening cybersecurity efforts. It deals with data via comma-separated value or CSV file output, which simplifies integration into existing workflows as data is easily “ingested" by security information and event management (SIEM) platforms. This monitoring solution enables security teams to identify anomalies, hunt threats and enhance compliance.
Additionally, Shield Sentinel supports regulatory compliance by preserving comprehensive traffic logs for audits and incident responses. This will offer security teams vital insights to bolster overall security setup and aid in forensics. Its extensive data export features enable security teams to examine traffic patterns, identify nuanced anomalies and adopt proactive, intelligence-driven security strategies.
Intrusion highlighted that Shield Sentinel effectively tackles the security needs of large organizations by offering a “scalable” and “data-rich monitoring solution” that simplifies compliance processes and enhances network defense.
Robust Growth Strategies Bode Well for Intrusion
INTZ remains highly optimistic about the strong momentum in its Shield technology solutions. The company expects continued deployment to new customers over the next few quarters to enhance financial performance, advancing its growth and profitability goals. In the last reported quarter, INTZ’s revenues rose 2.5% year over year to $1.5 million, driven by 49% sequential growth in Intrusion Shield revenues.
Moreover, the company is focusing on product development to enhance effectiveness and value, with frequent updates ensuring timely and relevant cybersecurity protections to resolve cybersecurity challenges. The company is expanding artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Shield Command Hub to deliver near real-time analysis, reduce workloads and streamline usability.
Intrusion Shield Command Hub is a centralized platform for managing Shield Endpoint, Shield OnPremise and Shield Cloud solutions. Featuring an intuitive interface, robust AI-driven insights engine and powerful visualization tools, the Command Hub is poised to transform how organizations approach network security.
INTZ’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
INTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have lost 87.8% in the past year against the
sub-industry's growth of 18.4%.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
NetScout Systems, Inc. ( NTCT Quick Quote NTCT - Free Report) , Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR Quick Quote EXTR - Free Report) and RADCOM Ltd. ( RDCM Quick Quote RDCM - Free Report) . NTCT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas EXTR & RDCM carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetScout Systems’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.21, unchanged in the past 30 days. NTCT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 53.93%. Its shares have jumped 8.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extreme Networks’ 2024 EPS is pegged at 76 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, EXTR delivered an earnings surprise of 41.67%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17%. Its shares have surged 45.5% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RADCOM’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 80 cents, unchanged in the past seven days. RDCM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 25.36%. Its shares have surged 49.8% in the past year.
