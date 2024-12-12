Back to top

Image: Bigstock

REV Group (REVG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported $597.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $596.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +2.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles: $158.10 million compared to the $149.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles: $439.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $446.89 million.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: -$0.10 million compared to the -$0.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -85.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles: $8.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles: $50.20 million compared to the $46.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$8.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$7.23 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for REV Group here>>>

Shares of REV Group have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


REV Group, Inc. (REVG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise