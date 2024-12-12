We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lazard's November AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows
Lazard, Inc. (LAZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (“AUM”) balance of $234.4 billion for November 2024, a 0.6% decrease from $235.8 billion as of Oct. 30, 2024.
The downfall in AUM balance was due to net outflows of $2.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $2.2 billion. The AUM was impacted favorably by the market appreciation of $3 billion.
LAZ’s AUM Breakdown
In November, Lazard’s equity assets decreased 0.2% from the prior month’s level to $181.8 billion. Fixed-income assets decreased 2.2% to $44.5 billion.
Other assets fell 1.6% to $8 billion from the previous month.
The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and continued net outflows are likely to affect Lazard’s top-line growth in the upcoming period. Nonetheless, cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.
Lazard’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank
In the past six months, shares of Lazard have jumped 41.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $91.4 billion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This indicated a rise of 1.9% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $1.9 billion. This was partly offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.65 trillion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This marked a 1.2% increase from the prior month.
The growth in BEN’s AUM balance implied favorable market returns, partly offset by long-term net outflows of $13 billion. The outflows included $12 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.