Lazard's November AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (“AUM”) balance of $234.4 billion for November 2024, a 0.6% decrease from $235.8 billion as of Oct. 30, 2024.

The downfall in AUM balance was due to net outflows of $2.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $2.2 billion. The AUM was impacted favorably by the market appreciation of $3 billion.

LAZ’s AUM Breakdown

In November, Lazard’s equity assets decreased 0.2% from the prior month’s level to $181.8 billion. Fixed-income assets decreased 2.2% to $44.5 billion. 

Other assets fell 1.6% to $8 billion from the previous month.

The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and continued net outflows are likely to affect Lazard’s top-line growth in the upcoming period. Nonetheless, cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.

Lazard’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, shares of Lazard have jumped 41.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.2%.

LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). 

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $91.4 billion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This indicated a rise of 1.9% from the prior month's level.

The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $1.9 billion. This was partly offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.65 trillion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This marked a 1.2% increase from the prior month.

The growth in BEN’s AUM balance implied favorable market returns, partly offset by long-term net outflows of $13 billion. The outflows included $12 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.


