Robotaxi Face-Off: It's Waymo Vs. Tesla After General Motors' Exit

U.S. legacy automaker
General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) has announced its exit from the robotaxi business, marking the end of its Cruise division’s ambitious plans to compete in the self-driving ride-hailing market. After investing over $10 billion into Cruise since its acquisition in 2016, GM cited several reasons for pulling the plug, including intense competition, high capital demands, and extended timelines to profitability.
The automaker will now shift its focus toward integrating autonomous driving technology into personal vehicles, combining Cruise’s operations with GM’s technical teams. GM expects to save over $1 billion annually through its restructuring efforts, which is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.
The decision comes after Cruise faced significant setbacks, including regulatory scrutiny and safety concerns. In October 2023, Cruise suspended its driverless operations following a pedestrian crash in San Francisco, resulting in a $1.5 million fine from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Despite attempting to restart supervised autonomous driving in Phoenix and expanding to cities like Dallas and Houston, GM’s confidence in Cruise’s future waned. In July, the company announced its decision to indefinitely delay the production of Origin autonomous vehicles (AVs).
The Robotaxi Market: A Nascent but Lucrative Industry
Robotaxis are among the most interesting technological innovations we are currently witnessing. Per MarketsandMarkets, the global robotaxi market is projected to grow exponentially, from $400 million in 2023 to $45.7 billion by 2030, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91.8%. North America alone is expected to account for $13.3 billion of the market by the end of the decade, representing a CAGR of 97.6% during the 2023-2030 period. With such immense potential, companies are vying for dominance in this transformative sector.
However, the road to success is fraught with challenges. High development costs, stringent regulations and public safety concerns continue to hinder widespread adoption. GM’s withdrawal underscores the difficulty of scaling a robotaxi business, even for established automakers. As the market matures, companies with deep pockets, strong technical capabilities, and strategic partnerships are likely to emerge as winners.
Waymo Leads the Robotaxi Space Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Waymo is the clear leader in the U.S. robotaxi space. Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, has achieved significant milestones in the AV industry. With a commercial robotaxi service operating in major metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles, Waymo is well ahead of its competitors. The company recently secured a $5.6 billion funding round—its largest to date—bringing its total capital raised to over $11 billion.
Waymo has partnered with Hyundai to integrate the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle into its fleet and is expanding its robotaxi service to cities like Miami and Austin. Impressively, its autonomous vehicles have logged over 20 billion miles in combined real-world and simulated testing, ensuring robust software capabilities. Currently, Waymo conducts more than 100,000 weekly trips for passengers via its Waymo One app. With Alphabet’s commitment to invest $5 billion in the coming years, Waymo is poised to cement its dominance in the robotaxi market.
Tesla’s Entry Could Reshape the Landscape
While Waymo has established a commanding lead,
Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) is gearing up to challenge its supremacy. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ambitious plans to launch a self-driving ride-hailing service in California and Texas by 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, currently in a supervised capacity, is expected to transition to unsupervised operation in select states.
Musk also teased the development of a $30,000 autonomous Cybercab, a two-seater vehicle without steering wheels or pedals, targeting a 2026 launch. Tesla’s strategy to leverage its existing customer base and over-the-air software updates could provide a competitive edge in scaling its autonomous services quickly. Additionally, regulatory changes under a potential Trump administration could ease bureaucratic hurdles, giving Tesla a smoother path to deploying its robotaxi fleet.
TSLA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Other Players in the Robotaxi Race
Several other companies are striving to make their mark in the robotaxi industry.
Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) subsidiary Zoox is testing custom-built autonomous vehicles without steering wheels in cities like San Francisco and Las Vegas. Mobileye and Volkswagen are working together to deploy robotaxis, and anticipate the first commercial service to begin sometime in 2026.
Internationally, China’s
Baidu ( BIDU Quick Quote BIDU - Free Report) is making strides with its Apollo Go platform, which operates in over 10 cities and aims to deploy 1,000 robotaxis in Wuhan by year-end. Baidu is the first to offer fully driverless services in Beijing, Wuhan, Shenzhen and Chongqing. The company’s sixth-generation robotaxi costs half as much as its predecessor, bringing the company closer to profitability by 2025. Final Thoughts
With GM stepping back, the robotaxi spotlight is firmly on Waymo and Tesla. Waymo, with its years of experience, extensive testing and strategic partnerships, stands as the clear frontrunner, already offering commercial services in multiple cities. On the other hand, Tesla’s bold vision, coupled with its ability to leverage existing technology and scale quickly, presents a formidable challenge as it prepares to enter the market.
The coming years will reveal whether Tesla can disrupt Waymo’s dominance or if other emerging players can carve out their share of this burgeoning market. One thing is certain—this robotaxi face-off is just getting started.
Image: Bigstock
Robotaxi Face-Off: It's Waymo Vs. Tesla After General Motors' Exit
U.S. legacy automaker General Motors (GM - Free Report) has announced its exit from the robotaxi business, marking the end of its Cruise division’s ambitious plans to compete in the self-driving ride-hailing market. After investing over $10 billion into Cruise since its acquisition in 2016, GM cited several reasons for pulling the plug, including intense competition, high capital demands, and extended timelines to profitability.
The automaker will now shift its focus toward integrating autonomous driving technology into personal vehicles, combining Cruise’s operations with GM’s technical teams. GM expects to save over $1 billion annually through its restructuring efforts, which is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.
The decision comes after Cruise faced significant setbacks, including regulatory scrutiny and safety concerns. In October 2023, Cruise suspended its driverless operations following a pedestrian crash in San Francisco, resulting in a $1.5 million fine from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Despite attempting to restart supervised autonomous driving in Phoenix and expanding to cities like Dallas and Houston, GM’s confidence in Cruise’s future waned. In July, the company announced its decision to indefinitely delay the production of Origin autonomous vehicles (AVs).
The Robotaxi Market: A Nascent but Lucrative Industry
Robotaxis are among the most interesting technological innovations we are currently witnessing. Per MarketsandMarkets, the global robotaxi market is projected to grow exponentially, from $400 million in 2023 to $45.7 billion by 2030, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91.8%. North America alone is expected to account for $13.3 billion of the market by the end of the decade, representing a CAGR of 97.6% during the 2023-2030 period. With such immense potential, companies are vying for dominance in this transformative sector.
However, the road to success is fraught with challenges. High development costs, stringent regulations and public safety concerns continue to hinder widespread adoption. GM’s withdrawal underscores the difficulty of scaling a robotaxi business, even for established automakers. As the market matures, companies with deep pockets, strong technical capabilities, and strategic partnerships are likely to emerge as winners.
Waymo Leads the Robotaxi Space
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Waymo is the clear leader in the U.S. robotaxi space. Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, has achieved significant milestones in the AV industry. With a commercial robotaxi service operating in major metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles, Waymo is well ahead of its competitors. The company recently secured a $5.6 billion funding round—its largest to date—bringing its total capital raised to over $11 billion.
Waymo has partnered with Hyundai to integrate the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle into its fleet and is expanding its robotaxi service to cities like Miami and Austin. Impressively, its autonomous vehicles have logged over 20 billion miles in combined real-world and simulated testing, ensuring robust software capabilities. Currently, Waymo conducts more than 100,000 weekly trips for passengers via its Waymo One app. With Alphabet’s commitment to invest $5 billion in the coming years, Waymo is poised to cement its dominance in the robotaxi market.
Tesla’s Entry Could Reshape the Landscape
While Waymo has established a commanding lead, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is gearing up to challenge its supremacy. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ambitious plans to launch a self-driving ride-hailing service in California and Texas by 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, currently in a supervised capacity, is expected to transition to unsupervised operation in select states.
Musk also teased the development of a $30,000 autonomous Cybercab, a two-seater vehicle without steering wheels or pedals, targeting a 2026 launch. Tesla’s strategy to leverage its existing customer base and over-the-air software updates could provide a competitive edge in scaling its autonomous services quickly. Additionally, regulatory changes under a potential Trump administration could ease bureaucratic hurdles, giving Tesla a smoother path to deploying its robotaxi fleet.
TSLA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Players in the Robotaxi Race
Several other companies are striving to make their mark in the robotaxi industry. Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) subsidiary Zoox is testing custom-built autonomous vehicles without steering wheels in cities like San Francisco and Las Vegas. Mobileye and Volkswagen are working together to deploy robotaxis, and anticipate the first commercial service to begin sometime in 2026.
Internationally, China’s Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) is making strides with its Apollo Go platform, which operates in over 10 cities and aims to deploy 1,000 robotaxis in Wuhan by year-end. Baidu is the first to offer fully driverless services in Beijing, Wuhan, Shenzhen and Chongqing. The company’s sixth-generation robotaxi costs half as much as its predecessor, bringing the company closer to profitability by 2025.
Final Thoughts
With GM stepping back, the robotaxi spotlight is firmly on Waymo and Tesla. Waymo, with its years of experience, extensive testing and strategic partnerships, stands as the clear frontrunner, already offering commercial services in multiple cities. On the other hand, Tesla’s bold vision, coupled with its ability to leverage existing technology and scale quickly, presents a formidable challenge as it prepares to enter the market.
The coming years will reveal whether Tesla can disrupt Waymo’s dominance or if other emerging players can carve out their share of this burgeoning market. One thing is certain—this robotaxi face-off is just getting started.