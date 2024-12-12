CLIR Expands Partnership With Zeeco to Launch Process Burner Product Line

ClearSign Technologies Corporation ( CLIR Quick Quote CLIR - Free Report) has announced that it is expanding its partnership with Zeeco, Inc. to launch a co-branded process burner line. This collaborative effort by ClearSign Technologies and Zeeco is expected to significantly reduce industrial emissions. Details on CLIR’s New Co-branded Process Burner Line
ClearSign Technologies and Zeeco have been collaborating since 2020, with CLIR using Zeeco’s Global Technology Center in Broken Arrow, OK, for manufacturing, research and development and testing.
Through their expanded partnership, the companies have introduced a new series of burners incorporating ClearSign Core technology. These innovative burners can operate on 100% natural gas or 100% hydrogen while achieving ultra-low NOx emissions of less than 5 ppm, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations. CLIR will gain from Zeeco’s significant market presence and reputation, sales resources and manufacturing capabilities, while Zeeco’s portfolio will gain from ClearSign Technologies’ additional emission control capabilities. ClearSign Technologies’ Largest Purchase Order
On Dec. 2, 2024, ClearSign Technologies announced receiving the follow-on purchase order to retrofit four process heaters with 26 ClearSign Core burners. This is the company's largest order to date.
The burners will be installed by the engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco USA Inc. at the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company. The company received the purchase order for the equipment manufacture and supply. This order is for the next phase of the project, which was announced with the engineering order in July 2024. The initial phase of this project, including computational flow simulations and detailed engineering, is advancing well. This project will use ClearSign Technologies’ new flex-fuel hydrogen-capable burner technology. With the receipt of this new purchase order, ClearSign Technologies will partner with Zeeco to manufacture and ship the burners. As the project will utilize the company’s new capable burner technology, it will provide a high-profile reference in the U.S. Gulf Coast once operational. CLIR’s Q3 Performance
CLIR incurred an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.
ClearSign Technologies registered revenues of $1.86 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.09 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million. ClearSign Technologies’ Stock Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 2.7% in the past year compared with the
industry's growth of 15.5%. CLIR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
CLIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
CLIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Graham Corporation (GHM), Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) and RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC). While GHM sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FSS and RBC each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Graham has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM's 2024 earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 145.2%. The company's shares have gained 136.8% in a year.

Federal Signal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS' 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The company's shares have gained 40% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings' fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.80 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%. RBC shares have gained 37.5% in a year.
