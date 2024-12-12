MetLife Collaborates With General Atlantic to Launch Chariot Re

MetLife, Inc. ( MET Quick Quote MET - Free Report) and General Atlantic recently announced Chariot Reinsurance, Ltd., a Bermuda-based life and annuity reinsurer set to launch in 2025. The formation of Chariot Re, supported by more than $1 billion in equity investment, is poised to provide MetLife significant benefits as it will have a future reinsurance partnership with MetLife.
This move bodes well for MET, as it will transfer approximately $10 billion in liabilities to Chariot Re, allowing it to optimize its balance sheet by freeing up capital. Transfer of some risk to another insurer will allow MET to reduce its risk exposure. This capital efficiency strengthens MetLife’s financial flexibility and positions the company to reinvest in areas that promise higher returns or deliver direct value to shareholders. MET and General Atlantic will initially hold 15% each of Chariot Reinsurance. Chubb will hold the remaining equity interests as an anchor third-party investor.
Additionally, MetLife will exclusively manage Chariot Re’s investment portfolio through its asset management arm, MetLife Investment Management. This arrangement introduces a new revenue stream, leveraging MetLife’s expertise in handling complex portfolios that span fixed income, private credit and real estate. These activities are expected to contribute positively to the company’s top line in the near term.
This is a time opportune move, given the rising global demand for life insurance, reinsurance, and retirement solutions. MET can capitalize on this demand through innovative reinsurance solutions. MET’s origination capabilities and General Atlantic’s leadership in private markets are likely to aid Chariot Re in achieving sustainable growth in the long term.
MET’s Price Performance
MetLife's shares have gained 9.4% in the past three months, outperforming 5.3% growth of the industry.
MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the
Finance space are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. ( BSIG Quick Quote BSIG - Free Report) , First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG Quick Quote FSFG - Free Report) and CNO Financial Group, Inc. ( CNO Quick Quote CNO - Free Report) . While BrightSphere and First Savings presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CNO Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
BrightSphere Investment’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.07%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG’s 2024 earnings indicates a rise of 45.5%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 16.6% from the corresponding year-ago figures. The consensus mark for BSIG’s 2024 earnings has moved 12.1% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of First Savings Financial beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 11.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSFG’s 2024 earnings implies an improvement of 55.9%, while the consensus mark for revenues indicates growth of 8.5% from the corresponding year-ago figures. The consensus mark for FSFG’s 2024 earnings has moved 20.5% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of CNO Financial beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 24.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2024 earnings implies an improvement of 20.7%, while the consensus mark for revenues indicates a decline of 10.5% from the corresponding year-ago figures. The consensus mark for CNO’s 2024 earnings has moved 2.8% north in the past 30 days.
