NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Shopify Inc. ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) , Accenture plc ( ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) and BlackRock ( BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) , which have strong growth potential for 2025, would be a prudent choice. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy).
4 Bitcoin-Centric Stocks With Growth Potential in 2025
The cryptocurrency market has expanded at a rapid pace over the past month, setting the tone for a year-end rally. Bitcoin (BTC), especially, has seen a massive surge, with its price crossing $100,000 twice in the past week, thanks to an upbeat investor sentiment, following Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. Presidential election in early November.
Experts had predicted a Bitcoin rally in the second half of this year and the cryptocurrency has surpassed expectations. It is now on track to reach new heights in 2025, given the optimistic outlook under Trump’s regime.
Given the upbeat sentiment, investing in Bitcoin-centric stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) , Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) and BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) , which have strong growth potential for 2025, would be a prudent choice. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Bitcoin Rally Continues
On Tuesday evening, Bitcoin was hovering around $97,700 after hitting an all-time high of $103,900.47 on Dec. 4. The cryptocurrency has since retreated marginally following a high dose of profit-taking as investors tried to gauge what president-elect Trump’s crypto policy will have to offer.
However, they are optimistic about a crypto-friendly policy from the Trump admin. The incoming president has already picked a number of pro-crypto people for important cabinet and regulatory roles. The nomination of Paul Atkins as the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, replacing Gary Gensler, has raised hopes of a more relaxed crypto environment.
During his campaign, Trump promised to turn the United States into the "crypto capital of the world," revealing plans to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and appoint regulators in favor of digital assets.
The optimism surrounding Trump’s pro-crypto stance in the near term has been driving the Bitcoin rally over the past month. Bitcoin has gained more than 40% since Trump’s election win and 134.3% year to date. Experts believe that Bitcoin still has a lot of potential and will soar further in 2025 once investors get a more tangible cue on Trump’s crypto-friendly policy.
4 Bitcoin-Focused Stocks With Growth Potential
NVIDIA Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.
NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 41.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2.
Shopify Inc.
Shopify Inc. is an e-commerce corporation that provides a platform for merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Additionally, SHOP has established integration with CoinPayments, a processor for cryptocurrency payments.
Shopify’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 18.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 11.6% over the past 60 days. SHOP currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Accenture plc
Accenture plc is a worldwide system integrator that offers consulting, technology and various other services. The company promotes Ethereum-based blockchain solutions to businesses, aiming to simplify payment processing.
Accenture’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 60 days. ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
BlackRock
BlackRock is one of the world’s largest investment managers and is publicly owned. BLK was among the first companies from the traditional market to join the Bitcoin ETF race back in June 2023.
BlackRock’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 11.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.2% over the past 60 days. BLK currently has a Zacks Rank #3.