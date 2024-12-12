5 Reasons Why SMCI Stock Should Gain in 2025, Time to Buy

The
Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI Quick Quote SMCI - Free Report) stock has been on a topsy-turvy ride in recent months amid financial reporting issues. From one of the most sought-after artificial intelligence (AI) plays, the stock has become a risky investment.
But the SMCI stock is now bouncing back and showing potential for a comeback in 2025. So, is it worth considering the SMCI stock for an investment now? Let’s see –
What Bothered the SMCI Stock?
This year, Supermicro has endured a flurry of unpromising news, resulting in many gyrations in its stock price. Supermicro’s troubles began in August when a short-seller report suspected the company of accounting irregularities. Supermicro then delayed filing its annual 10-k report, and, in September, the DOJ began investigating its financials.
Supermicro also faced the threat of being delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange, which would compel its shares to trade over the counter, upsetting trading volume. Simultaneously, disagreement with auditor Ernst & Young over accounting practices led to its resignation and Supermicro’s stock plummeted to an intra-day low of $17.25 on Nov. 15. However, its shares have recovered, now trading above $40 and poised for further growth next year.
SMCI Stock Set to Rise in 2025: 5 Key Reasons
Nasdaq gave Supermicro a deadline of Feb. 25 to file its necessary financial reports, an exception to the tech-laden index’s regulations. Encouragingly, Charles Liang, Supermicro’s CEO recently confirmed that the company is well-positioned to submit the compliance plan, avoid delisting from Nasdaq, and restore investors’ faith.
Ernst & Young questioned Supermicro’s governance, internal controls, and its impact on financial reporting. Thus, Supermicro formed a special committee to investigate the matter. However, the special committee confirmed management integrity and found no evidence of fraud, a boon for the SMCI stock.
Supermicro, by the way, has appointed a new independent auditor – BDO. It is one of the leading accounting firms with a strong reputation. This means Supermicro is now in a position to timely file its annual and quarterly reports. BDO believes that Supermicro’s financials are untroublesome and management has the means to restore investors’ confidence.
Supermicro has a scalable business thanks to its tie-up with semiconductor behemoth
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) . After all, Supermicro’s AI servers are much needed to mount AI chips. Moreover, Supermicro’s share in the AI server market is only 10%, indicating potential for business expansion.
Meanwhile, Supermicro’s return on equity (ROE) of 34% exceeds the
Computer- Storage Devices industry average of 20.3%, indicative of strong profitability as an ROE above 20% is typically considered robust. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Recommend Buying SMCI Stock Now
As Supermicro’s chances of getting delisted from Nasdaq ebb, and its management veracity are restored, it makes all the more sense to buy the SMCI stock now for growth in 2025.
Lest we forget, Supermicro’s strong position in the AI server market should also help its shares climb northward. Brokers also assume the SMCI stock to rise significantly, raising the average short-term price target to $50.06 from the last closing price of $44.16 and setting the highest target at $100.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Moreover, the SMCI stock is affordable compared to others in the industry. This is because, per the price/earnings ratio, SMCI trades at 12.2X forward earnings. In comparison, the industry’s forward earnings multiple is 16.7.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
5 Reasons Why SMCI Stock Should Gain in 2025, Time to Buy
The Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI - Free Report) stock has been on a topsy-turvy ride in recent months amid financial reporting issues. From one of the most sought-after artificial intelligence (AI) plays, the stock has become a risky investment.
But the SMCI stock is now bouncing back and showing potential for a comeback in 2025. So, is it worth considering the SMCI stock for an investment now? Let’s see –
What Bothered the SMCI Stock?
This year, Supermicro has endured a flurry of unpromising news, resulting in many gyrations in its stock price. Supermicro’s troubles began in August when a short-seller report suspected the company of accounting irregularities. Supermicro then delayed filing its annual 10-k report, and, in September, the DOJ began investigating its financials.
Supermicro also faced the threat of being delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange, which would compel its shares to trade over the counter, upsetting trading volume. Simultaneously, disagreement with auditor Ernst & Young over accounting practices led to its resignation and Supermicro’s stock plummeted to an intra-day low of $17.25 on Nov. 15. However, its shares have recovered, now trading above $40 and poised for further growth next year.
SMCI Stock Set to Rise in 2025: 5 Key Reasons
Nasdaq gave Supermicro a deadline of Feb. 25 to file its necessary financial reports, an exception to the tech-laden index’s regulations. Encouragingly, Charles Liang, Supermicro’s CEO recently confirmed that the company is well-positioned to submit the compliance plan, avoid delisting from Nasdaq, and restore investors’ faith.
Ernst & Young questioned Supermicro’s governance, internal controls, and its impact on financial reporting. Thus, Supermicro formed a special committee to investigate the matter. However, the special committee confirmed management integrity and found no evidence of fraud, a boon for the SMCI stock.
Supermicro, by the way, has appointed a new independent auditor – BDO. It is one of the leading accounting firms with a strong reputation. This means Supermicro is now in a position to timely file its annual and quarterly reports. BDO believes that Supermicro’s financials are untroublesome and management has the means to restore investors’ confidence.
Supermicro has a scalable business thanks to its tie-up with semiconductor behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) . After all, Supermicro’s AI servers are much needed to mount AI chips. Moreover, Supermicro’s share in the AI server market is only 10%, indicating potential for business expansion.
Meanwhile, Supermicro’s return on equity (ROE) of 34% exceeds the Computer- Storage Devices industry average of 20.3%, indicative of strong profitability as an ROE above 20% is typically considered robust.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Recommend Buying SMCI Stock Now
As Supermicro’s chances of getting delisted from Nasdaq ebb, and its management veracity are restored, it makes all the more sense to buy the SMCI stock now for growth in 2025.
Lest we forget, Supermicro’s strong position in the AI server market should also help its shares climb northward. Brokers also assume the SMCI stock to rise significantly, raising the average short-term price target to $50.06 from the last closing price of $44.16 and setting the highest target at $100.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Moreover, the SMCI stock is affordable compared to others in the industry. This is because, per the price/earnings ratio, SMCI trades at 12.2X forward earnings. In comparison, the industry’s forward earnings multiple is 16.7.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.