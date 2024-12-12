Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Advanced Micro Devices (
AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) reached $130.15, with a +1.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 11.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Advanced Micro Devices is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.51 billion, up 21.83% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.31 per share and a revenue of $25.67 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.91% and +13.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.25% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Advanced Micro Devices possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.87.
One should further note that AMD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.34.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
