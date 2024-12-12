Pfizer (PFE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Pfizer (
PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $25.23, indicating a -1.33% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
The the stock of drugmaker has fallen by 2.37% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.06% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 410%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.5 billion, indicating a 22.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $63.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.7% and +8.32%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Pfizer presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Pfizer is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.2 of its industry.
Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
