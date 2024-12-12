We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Freeport-McMoRan (FCX - Free Report) ending at $43, denoting a +0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
The the stock of mining company has fallen by 2.13% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.35% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Freeport-McMoRan will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.07 billion, indicating a 2.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $25.9 billion, signifying shifts of -3.25% and +13.31%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower. As of now, Freeport-McMoRan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.73.
We can also see that FCX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.